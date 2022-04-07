New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In every few days we need some entertainment something new to watch. People crave new content, be it anything movie, show or series to kill their time, and platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema, and others that it has made it a prime rule to never disappoint their audience and provide them with something each month. Last month, people enjoyed series like Snowdrops, Inventing Anna and films like Jalsa, Dune, and A Thursday. For this month of April 2022, we have curated a list of new, hot, and trending content that OTT is offering. Take a look at the list here:

Moon Knight

For Marvel fans, Moon Knight is a must-watch. Starring Oscar Issac in the role of Steven Grant, the story of this latest series revolves around Marc Spector, a mercenary who has dissociative identity disorder, and he gets drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities.

Mai

The crime thriller show Mai features Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles. The series will release on Netflix on April 5.

Dasvi

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam in Pivotal roles, Dasvi is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema. The film is based on a politician who prepares for his 10th class exams from jail.

Moon Shot

Starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Cordor, Moonshot is a literal out-of-the-universe love story streaming on Amazon Prime. In the roles of Walt and Sophie, Lana and Sprouse are set on a journey to Mars and love.

Sharma Ji Namkeen

Streaming on Amazon Prime, Sharma Ji Namkeen is the perfect blend of sweet and salty relationships of a family. It features Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles. It is also the last movie of late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Abhay Season 3

It features Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, and Asha Negi in the lead role. In season 3 of Abhay, Kunal Kemmu will return as the determined cop Abhay Pratap Singh. This series will stream on ZEE5.

Gullak Season 3

After the success of seasons 1 and 2, Gullak came back with season 3, and it is streaming on the SonyLIV app from April 7, 2022. Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak Season 3 is a TVF creation.

The in between

Featuring Joey King and Kyle Allen, this movie is an American science fiction romance film directed by Arie Posin. It will release on April 8 on Netflix.

Business Proposal

Streaming on Netflix, this Korean series is a typical romance-filled drama that is trending on the platform. All the K-drama lovers will like Shin-Ha-Ri's love announcement to his company's president Kang-Tae-Mo

Elite Season 5

The very famous Spanish web series is back with its season 5. This crime, mystery drama will stream on Netflix.

Roar

Roar features Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, and Betty Gilpin and it is based on a book by Cecelia Ahern, the highly awaited-female driven show. The show will stream on Apple TV Plus.

Posted By: Ashita Singh