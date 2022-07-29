  • News
From Darlings To Delhi Crime 2; Movies, Web Series Releasing On Netflix In August 2022

From Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to Shefali Shah's 'Delhi Crime 2', take a look at the movies and web series on Netflix in August 2022.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:41 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Courtesy: Netflix India/Instagram

Netflix has recently renewed many of its content for the second instalment and has raised the expectations of the audience higher. This OTT platform has raised the bar high for the viewers because of its recent release. From action-packed films like The Gray Man to the suspense fantasy shows like Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, Netflix released some of its best content recently. Moreover, for all the crime documentary lovers, Netflix came up with Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi as well. This month, your favourite celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Taapee Pannu will come to Netflix as well. Make your watchlist as we have curated a list of movies and shows releasing in August 2022.

Darlings

 
 
 
Darlings is Alia Bhatt's OTT debut, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The dark comedy film will stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022.

Delhi Crime Season 2

 
 
 
The show stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang. Season one won the Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. The show will stream on Netflix from August 26, 2022. Delhi police will try to solve another criminal case, however, the plot of the series is not revealed yet.

Shabaash Mitthu

 
 
 
Shabaash Mitthu will release on Netflix on August 15, 2022. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, it is a biographical sports drama based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj.

Never Have I Ever Season 3

 
 
 
Never Have I Ever Season revolves around an Indian American teenager Devi, who is dealing with the sudden death of her father and finds trouble with her love life. The third season will release on August 12, 2022.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

 
 
 
Sima Taparia returns to help some more single people find their life partners. The 8 episodes long show will stream on Netflix from August 10, 2022.

