New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Whenever weekends hit we often tend to think of killing our time, and what instantly clicks our mind is binge-watching. The term binge-watching refers to watching multiple episodes of a series in rapid succession. This thing has become a trend these days where people love to binge-watch just in the comfort of their houses. Now, binge-watching is made possible due to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema, and others. Every month new content is been added to these platforms which creates curiosity among users to watch.

If you also looking to spend your weekend binge-watching then here we bring you the top series to watch on MX player this month.

FOREVER BUDDIES 2

Release Date: 12 April

Streaming on: MX player

Forever Buddies is a modern romantic drama. The show emphasis on progressive norms of romance for the post-millennials. The show was originally made in Tamil. However, it is also dubbed in Hindi.

DHAHANAM

Release Date: 14 April

Streaming on : MX Player

The show is an off-beat drama. It depicts the aftermath of the situation when Sri Ramulu, a communist worker gets killed. His son, who is a Naxalite decides to hunt down the man who killed his father. The seven-episode crime thriller is all about gang wars, revenge, bloodshed, and oppression.

ROOHANIYAT (CHAPTER 2)

Release Date: 21 April

Streaming on: MX player

The series is based on ‘Is Forever Love – A Lie?’. The storyline of the series, revolves around Prisha, who falls in love with Saveer. On the other hand, Saveer has a dark past and has lost all his faith in love.

ZINDAGI RESET

Release date: 7 April

Streaming on: MX Player

The storyline of the show revolves around Aditya and Richa, who are struggling in their lives. They face a lot of financial crunches as Aditya is determined to pursue his passion instead of a well-paying job.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen