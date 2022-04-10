New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every week, people wait for the weekends to come so they can binge-watch and chill at home! Because of the flourishing OTT platform and its trending content audience has adapted to the new medium of entertainment. Among all the online streaming platforms available in India, Jio Cinema most likely has the largest audience base because of its free subscription provided to Jio users. Now, this platform caters to all demands of the audience with latest releases and a wide variety of content to go through. For the month of April 2022, here's a list of movies, web series, tv shows that are new on Jio Cinema

Dasvi

Dasvi is a hilarious story of Gangaram Chaudhary, a corrupt politician who discovers the power/magic of education when trapped in jail. What follows next as the "illiterate neta" with a witty tongue decides to educate himself forms the crux of the social comedy.

Mimi

Directed and Written by Laxman Utekar and starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi is a story of young aspiring actress, who decides to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple to finance her Bollywood dream.

Haathi Mere Saathi

Starring Rana Daggubati,Pulkit Samrat,Zoya Hussain,Shriya Pilgaonkar the story is based on bond between humans & elephants with Bandev’s story as he fights for the protection of his ele-friends. Witness their collective rage on ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’.

99 songs

99 Songs marks the debut of Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman as a writer and producer, and introduces Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. The movie follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centers around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie.

Bawri Chhori

Starring Aahana Kumara,Rumana Molla,Vikram Koccher,Niki Walia, movie revolves around Radhika who goes to London to seek revenge from her husband who abandoned her after the wedding,but on the journey learns the power of forgiveness.

Posted By: Ashita Singh