New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT platforms are a part of our lives. These are the easiest way to watch favourite TV shows and movies. Every month OTT platforms are restocked with different content, and people wait eagerly to watch them. Similarly, we are 7 days down in the month of May, and OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others are updated with different content. These OTT platforms help people to binge-watch TV shows and movies. All you need is some soft drinks, and a big bowl of popcorn and sit back on your couch and enjoy your favourite series.

In this article, we bring you the top 5 series that are set to hit the Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform in the month of May 2022.

1. Sneakerella

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: May 13, 2022

The movie is a musical comedy film helmed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. The film features Lexi Underwood, Chosen Jacobs, Devyn Nekoda, and Kolton Stewart.

2. chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Releasing Date: May 20, 2022

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The film is an American live-action/animated action-adventure comedy and it is based on titular Disney characters. The movie features John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, and Keegan-Michael Key.

3. Escaype live

Release Date: May 20, 2022

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The tv show falls under the action-thriller category. The storyline of the film revolves around six regular Indians who struggle to achieve fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype Live.

4. Obi-wan Kenobi

Releasing Date: May 27, 2022

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The show stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton and falls under the category of action, adventure, and science and fiction. The storyline of the film begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat.

5. Home Shanti

Releasing Date: May 06, 2022

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The storyline of the show revolves around Joshi family, who starts a new journey, where they are determined to build a new house for the family. However, during the journey, the family faces a lot of problems.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen