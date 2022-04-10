New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT platforms are nowadays an essential part of our entertainment. Due to the Pandemic, audiences have adapted the concept of online content and movies. OTT platfroms provide freedom and liberty to the audience to choose their favorite content sitting and relaxing at home. To cater to such demands, platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar are coming up with new releases every month. Last month, Disney came up with movies like Turning Red and A Thursday and shows like a snowdrop. Here's a list of what's new streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in the month of April 2022.

The Kardashians

The Kardashians will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on Hulu on April 14, will be available to Indian viewers on Disney+ Hotstar from the same day.

Moon Knight

Marvel Studio's Moon Kight is a mini-series that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The series is based on Marvel comic character with the name Moon Knight. This six-episode series will take Marvel Cinematic Universe in a darker direction.

Anupama: Namaste America

India's favorite Anupmaa is coming back to Disney+ Hotstar with a prequel that revolves around Anupamaa's passion for dancing. The tv show prequel will stream from April 25.

Death on the Nile

Relasing on April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar, Death on the Nile is an adventure film starring Gal Gadot. The movie is based on Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation that turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Kaun Pravin Tambe

Based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe, this film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 1. Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Pravin Tambe in the biopic, and it is directed by Jayprad Desai.

The King's Man

The King's Man is a 2021 spy action film directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek and a story by Vaughn. It will release in Hindi and English on Disney+ Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh