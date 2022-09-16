What’s New On Netflix India | Latest OTT Web Series And Movies To Watch

The month of September witnessed a lot of interesting and exciting content in terms of movies and web releases over digital streaming platforms. With several new titles being added every week, binge watchers get plenty to stream at the ease of their homes.

When it comes to Netflix India, from Diljit Dosanjh’s drama film ‘Jogi’ to the peppy and glamorous show, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, audiences have a variety of genres to pick and watch on OTT this month. Here’s what all you can check out on Netflix India to enjoy your leisure time:

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

The series ‘Indian Predator’ is a Netflix special and released its season 1 in July this year. Back with a season 2, the story revolves around a suspected murder, who is allegedly caught for the murder of a journalist. More twists crop up when a secret diary is discovered, suggesting the killing of 13 more victims and a possibility of cannibalism. The series premiered on Netflix on September 07, 2022.

Jogi

Diljit Dosanjh’s direct-to-OTT release, ‘Jogi’ is a drama film based on the anti-sikhs that took place in the year 1984 and shook the nation. Directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar, the movie premiered on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Terim

A 4-part series, ‘Terim’ is based on the real life of legendary football manager Fatih Terim and released on Netflix on September 16, 2022. The documentary chronicles Terim’s life; from his playing days to coaching and eventually leading several teams to championship glory.

Chef’s Table: Pizza

For food lovers, the Netflix special ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ is just the series to binge-watch. The series takes the audiences to the making of the best pizzas around the world, prepared by renowned chefs.

Entrapped

Sequel to the 2015-thriller series ‘Trapped’ , ‘Entrapped’ follows its central characters, Andri and Hinrika digging into the murder of a cult member who is linked to a biker gang's land dispute and a woman disappearance in 2013.