What To Watch OTT This Weekend: Kantara, Yashoda, Doctor G And More Movies | See Complete List

What To Watch On OTT Movies: Yashoda, Doctor G and Kantara will be streaming digitally this week. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Big releases are gearing up for a digital release this year. From new releases to theatrically released films heading for an OTT debut this week, binge-watchers will have lots of content to stream this weekend. From Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda, several popular films will be making their way to OTT this weekend.

Take a look at the movies releasing on digital platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and more that you can watch at the ease of your home:

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Kantara

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G

What Is It About: Follows a human and nature conflict where Shiva is a rebel who defends his village and nature. A death in the village leads to a war between villagers and evil forces. Will he be able to regain peace in the village?

What To Watch: Doctor G

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah

What Is It About: Follows the life of Uday Gupta who finds himself as the lone male student in the Gynaecology department

What To Watch: Urvasivo Rakshasivo

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Aamani and Kedar Shankar

What Is It About: A vicious predator's brutal — and murderous — pursuit of women sends a faltering police force on a wild hunt, while a state reels in terror.

What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

What To Watch: Yashoda

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma

What Is It About: Yashoda follows the story of a pregnant woman who is put into a high-profile institution and advised to follow a few guidelines about her physical and mental well being and safety. However, a set of events occur that make Yashoda live on the edge, risking her well being.

What To Watch On Zee5

What To Watch: Blurr

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah

What Is It About: The thriller film follows the story of a woman who's slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister

What To Watch: Macherla Niyojakavargam

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, and Samuthirakani

What Is It About: A Telugu action film that follows Siddhartha Reddy as he gets a posting as a district collector for the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and faces off against a local rowdy and politician Rajappa