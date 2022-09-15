What To Watch On OTT This Weekend: Check New Movies And Web Series Streaming Now

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 02:27 PM IST
OTT platforms have seen a surge in viewership ever since the pandemic struck the world. Filmmakers and digital streaming giants eye for new and exciting content every week to keep the audiences hooked.
With the weekend approaching, here is a list of fresh content that will be released on popular digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and SonyLIV that you can binge-watch from the ease of your home.
What To Watch: Jogi
Where To Watch: Netflix
Who’s In It: Diljit Dosanjh, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur, Kumud Mishra
What Is It About: The story chronicles the tales of the anti-Sikh riots that shook the nation in 1984
What To Watch: Ramarao On Duty
Where To Watch: SonyLIV
Who’s In It: Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh
What Is It About: A government officer who bends the rules in order to fight the lapses in the system.
What To Watch: Dahan
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Who’s In It: Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Ankur Nayyar, and Mukesh Tiwari
What Is It About: An IAS officer who arrives in a village that houses many creepy mysteries within it.
What To Watch: Terim
Where To Watch: Netflix
Who’s In It: Fatih Terim
What Is It About: Legendary football manager Fatih Terim recounts his journey which led several teams to championship glory.
What To Watch: Goodnight Mommy
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Who’s In It: Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Peter Hermann
What Is It About: A remake of the 2014 Austrian film, the film revolves around twin brothers who arrive at their mother's house, suspecting that something isn't right.
What To Watch: Blonde
Where To Watch: Netflix
Who’s In It: Ana de Armas
What Is It About: The plot of the film is based upon the life of Hollywood sensation, Marilyn Monroe.