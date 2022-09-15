What To Watch On OTT This Weekend: Check New Movies And Web Series Streaming Now

Jogi, Goodnight Mommy and Dahan to stream on OTT this weekend. (Image Credits: Twitter/Netflix, Prime Video, Diseny+ Hotstar)

OTT platforms have seen a surge in viewership ever since the pandemic struck the world. Filmmakers and digital streaming giants eye for new and exciting content every week to keep the audiences hooked.

With the weekend approaching, here is a list of fresh content that will be released on popular digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and SonyLIV that you can binge-watch from the ease of your home.

What To Watch: Jogi

Where To Watch: Netflix

Who’s In It: Diljit Dosanjh, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur, Kumud Mishra

What Is It About: The story chronicles the tales of the anti-Sikh riots that shook the nation in 1984

What To Watch: Ramarao On Duty

Where To Watch: SonyLIV

Who’s In It: Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh

What Is It About: A government officer who bends the rules in order to fight the lapses in the system.

What To Watch: Dahan

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Who’s In It: Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Ankur Nayyar, and Mukesh Tiwari

What Is It About: An IAS officer who arrives in a village that houses many creepy mysteries within it.

What To Watch: Terim

Where To Watch: Netflix

Who’s In It: Fatih Terim

What Is It About: Legendary football manager Fatih Terim recounts his journey which led several teams to championship glory.

What To Watch: Goodnight Mommy

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Who’s In It: Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Peter Hermann

What Is It About: A remake of the 2014 Austrian film, the film revolves around twin brothers who arrive at their mother's house, suspecting that something isn't right.

What To Watch: Blonde

Where To Watch: Netflix

Who’s In It: Ana de Armas

What Is It About: The plot of the film is based upon the life of Hollywood sensation, Marilyn Monroe.