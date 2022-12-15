What To Watch On OTT This Weekend: Ariyippu, Govinda Naam Mera And More Movies | See Complete List

What To Watch On OTT Movies: Ariyippu and Govinda Naam Mera will be releasing digitally this week. (Image Credits: Twitter)

December third weekend is almost here. New movies will be streaming on leading OTT giants over the weekend, making your plans for the weekends a lot more easier. From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ to the Malayalam hit ‘Ariyippu’, audiences will have plenty of new titles to watch on OTT this weekend.

Take a look at these movies releasing on OTT this weekend on leading digital platforms including Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix that you can watch at the ease of your home:

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Ariyippu

When Does It Release: December 16, 2022

Who’s In It: Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik

What Is It About: A struggling Malayali couple in Noida during the pandemic era nurtures the desire to leave the nation in search of a better life. A delicately edited video clip that is shared among the couple's coworkers at the factory where they both work causes unforeseen emotional, social, and marital imbalances in their relationship.

What To Watch: The Recruit

Who’s In It: Noah Centineo, Katharine King So, Alexandra Petrachuk

When Does It Release: December 16, 2022

What Is It About: Follows the life of a lawyer at the CIA who gets entangled in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency.

What To Watch: Code Name: Tiranga

When Does It Release: December 16, 2022

Who’s In It: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu

What Is It About: A spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Govinda Naam Mera

When Does It Release: December 16, 2022

Who’s In It: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar

What Is It About: Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife Mrs. Waghmare and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter.