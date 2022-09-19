What To Watch On OTT This Week: Babli Bouncer, Jamtara 2, The Kardashians 2 | Check New Movies, Series

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 04:16 PM IST
New week calls for new releases in the world of cinema. With several movies and series set to premiere on OTT this week, binge watchers will have an exciting time this weekend. From the comedy drama ‘Babli Bouncer’ to the posh-reality show, ‘the Kardashians’ returning with more drama and controversies in its new season, take a look at the top new OTT releases of the week.
What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar
What To Watch: Babli Bouncer
When Does It Release: September 23, 2022
Who’s In It: Tamannah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid
What Is It About: A comedy drama about the life of a female bouncer and the various facets of her profession.
What To Watch: The Kardashians Season 2
When Does It Release: September 22, 2022
Who’s In It: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner
What Is It About: Reality drama about the famous and plush life of the Kardashians and Jenners
What To Watch On Netflix
What To Watch: Jamtara Season 2
When Does It Release: September 23, 2022
Who’s In It: Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya
What Is It About: A crime-drama series revolving around the social engineering operations in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand.
What To Watch: Fullmetal Alchemist - The Final
When Does It Release: September 24, 2022
Who’s In It: Ryôsuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda, Dean Fujioka, Misako Renbutsu
What Is It About: The Elric brothers' journey comes to a close as they face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.
What To Watch On Sony LIV
What To Watch: Challe Mundian
Who’s In It: Ammy Virk, Mandy Takhar, Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, BN Sharma, Nisha Bano
When Does It Release: September 23, 2022
What Is It About: A light-hearted, comic family drama about a man who returns to Punjab from abroad with a caucasian woman and a child of his friend
What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video
What To Watch: Hush Hush
When Does It Release: September 22, 2022
Who’s In It: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra
What Is It About: The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the facade of their lives.
What To Watch: Dude 2
When Does It Release: September 20, 2022
Who’s In It: Ambrish Verma, Arun Kushwah, Apoorva Arora
What Is It About: Life of a detective, scrambling to hunt down the answers behind a baffling case