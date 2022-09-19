What To Watch On OTT This Week: Babli Bouncer, Jamtara 2, The Kardashians 2 | Check New Movies, Series

Here are the exciting releases of this week. (Image Credits: Instagram)

New week calls for new releases in the world of cinema. With several movies and series set to premiere on OTT this week, binge watchers will have an exciting time this weekend. From the comedy drama ‘Babli Bouncer’ to the posh-reality show, ‘the Kardashians’ returning with more drama and controversies in its new season, take a look at the top new OTT releases of the week.

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Babli Bouncer

When Does It Release: September 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Tamannah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid

What Is It About: A comedy drama about the life of a female bouncer and the various facets of her profession.

What To Watch: The Kardashians Season 2

When Does It Release: September 22, 2022

Who’s In It: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

What Is It About: Reality drama about the famous and plush life of the Kardashians and Jenners

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Jamtara Season 2

When Does It Release: September 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

What Is It About: A crime-drama series revolving around the social engineering operations in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand.

What To Watch: Fullmetal Alchemist - The Final

When Does It Release: September 24, 2022

Who’s In It: Ryôsuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda, Dean Fujioka, Misako Renbutsu

What Is It About: The Elric brothers' journey comes to a close as they face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.

What To Watch On Sony LIV

What To Watch: Challe Mundian

Who’s In It: Ammy Virk, Mandy Takhar, Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, BN Sharma, Nisha Bano

When Does It Release: September 23, 2022

What Is It About: A light-hearted, comic family drama about a man who returns to Punjab from abroad with a caucasian woman and a child of his friend

What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

What To Watch: Hush Hush

When Does It Release: September 22, 2022

Who’s In It: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra

What Is It About: The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the facade of their lives.

What To Watch: Dude 2

When Does It Release: September 20, 2022

Who’s In It: Ambrish Verma, Arun Kushwah, Apoorva Arora

What Is It About: Life of a detective, scrambling to hunt down the answers behind a baffling case