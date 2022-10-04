What To Watch On OTT This Dussehra 2022: Raksha Bandhan To Kartikeya 2; See Complete List

Raksha Bandhan and Kartikeya 2 will be streaming on OTT this Dussehra. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The festival of Dussehra is celebrated with much fervor and excitement all across the country. Several cities in North India burn effigies of Ravana to mark the triumph of good over evil.

To celebrate the festival, binge watchers will also see several new titles being added to digital platforms. Check out these popular television series and movies that’ll be streaming on digital platforms Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5, MX Player etc that you can stream at the ease of your home:

What To Watch: Karthikeya 2

Where To Watch: Zee5

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

Who’s In It: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher

What Is It About: The story is about its central character Karthikeya who is on a mission to solve yet another mystery.

What To Watch: Uniki

Where To Watch: AHA Video

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

Who’s In It: Ashish Gandhi, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, TNR, Chitra Shukla

What Is It About: A Telugu comedy-action film by Rajkumar Bobby

What To Watch: Raksha Bandhan

Where To Watch: Zee5

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

Who’s In It: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar

What Is It About: A brother of four sisters who defies societal norms to get his sisters married.

What To Watch: Gaalipata 2

Where To Watch: ZEE5

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

Who’s In It: Ganesh, Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre

What Is It About: A Kannada Rom-com and sequel to the 2008 film

What To Watch: Eesho

Where To Watch: SonyLIV

Who’s In It: Jayasurya, Jaffer Idukki, Namitha Pramod

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

What Is It About: The upcoming Malayalam-language thriller with the dynamic duo, Jayasurya - Nadirshah coming back together on the screen.

Binge watch these titles on this Dussehra 2022.