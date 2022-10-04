What To Watch On OTT This Dussehra 2022: Raksha Bandhan To Kartikeya 2; See Complete List

Tue, 04 Oct 2022 01:47 PM IST
The festival of Dussehra is celebrated with much fervor and excitement all across the country. Several cities in North India burn effigies of Ravana to mark the triumph of good over evil.
To celebrate the festival, binge watchers will also see several new titles being added to digital platforms. Check out these popular television series and movies that’ll be streaming on digital platforms Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5, MX Player etc that you can stream at the ease of your home:
What To Watch: Karthikeya 2
Where To Watch: Zee5
When Does It Release: October 05, 2022
Who’s In It: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher
What Is It About: The story is about its central character Karthikeya who is on a mission to solve yet another mystery.
What To Watch: Uniki
Where To Watch: AHA Video
When Does It Release: October 05, 2022
Who’s In It: Ashish Gandhi, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, TNR, Chitra Shukla
What Is It About: A Telugu comedy-action film by Rajkumar Bobby
What To Watch: Raksha Bandhan
Where To Watch: Zee5
When Does It Release: October 05, 2022
Who’s In It: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar
What Is It About: A brother of four sisters who defies societal norms to get his sisters married.
What To Watch: Gaalipata 2
Where To Watch: ZEE5
When Does It Release: October 05, 2022
Who’s In It: Ganesh, Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre
What Is It About: A Kannada Rom-com and sequel to the 2008 film
What To Watch: Eesho
Where To Watch: SonyLIV
Who’s In It: Jayasurya, Jaffer Idukki, Namitha Pramod
When Does It Release: October 05, 2022
What Is It About: The upcoming Malayalam-language thriller with the dynamic duo, Jayasurya - Nadirshah coming back together on the screen.
Binge watch these titles on this Dussehra 2022.