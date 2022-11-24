What To Watch On OTT This Weekend: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Girls Hostel Season 3.0 And More Series To Stream

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 12:27 PM IST
Exciting new series are set to premiere on popular digital streaming platforms in the third week of November. With new seasons to renewed ones, take a look at these top titles to watch at the ease of your home this weekend and binge-watch:
What To Watch On Netflix
What To Watch: Wednesday
When Does It Release: November 23, 2022
Who’s In It: Lisa Loring, Noelle Von Sonn, Christina Ricci, Nicole Fugere, Krysta Rodriguez, Rachel Potter, Lauren Revere, Melissa Hunter, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jenna Ortega
What Is It About: The fictional Addams family who rose to prominence in the sixties and nineties, mark their return in this series that centers on the goth-obsessed titular teen.
What To Watch: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
When Does It Release: November 25, 2022
Who’s In It: Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Aishwarya Sushmita, Ravi Kishan, Jatin Sarna, Anup Soni, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Shraddha Das, and Vinay Pathak
What Is It About: The series is based on the true story of how Bihar's most deadly criminal was caught.
What To Watch On SonyLIV
What To Watch: Meet Cute
When Does It Release: November 23, 2022
Who’s In It: Adah Sharma, Sathyaraj, Aakanksha Singh, Varsha Bollamma, Ashwin Kumar, Ruhani Sharma, Rohini, Sanchitha Poonacha, Sunaina, Govind Padmasoorya, Raja Chembolu, and Dheekshith
What Is It About: Dealing with modern-day relationships, this five-part Telugu anthology series is directed and written by Deepthi Ganta.
What To Watch On Zee5
What To Watch: Girls Hostel Season 3.0
When Does It Release: November 25, 2022
Who’s In It: AAhsaas Channa, Srishti Srivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar, Trupti Khamkar, Jayanti Bhatia, Kareema Barry, Tanvi Lehr Sonigra, and Akash Chopra
What Is It About: The hosteller gears up for putting up a talent show, they have a challenge ahead of fighting politics and resistance playing in the background.
What To Watch On Hoichoi
What To Watch: Hostel Days
When Does It Release: November 25, 2022
Who’s In It: Anindya Sengupta, Rohaan Bhattacharya, Roshni Bhattacharyya
What Is It About: The plot of the series revolves around a group of hostel boys, who share their joyful moments in hostel and college life.