What To Watch On OTT This Weekend: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Girls Hostel Season 3.0 And More Series To Stream

What To Watch On OTT Series November 2022: Watch these new series streaming on digital platforms this weekend.

Exciting new series are set to premiere on popular digital streaming platforms in the third week of November. With new seasons to renewed ones, take a look at these top titles to watch at the ease of your home this weekend and binge-watch:

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Wednesday

When Does It Release: November 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Lisa Loring, Noelle Von Sonn, Christina Ricci, Nicole Fugere, Krysta Rodriguez, Rachel Potter, Lauren Revere, Melissa Hunter, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jenna Ortega

What Is It About: The fictional Addams family who rose to prominence in the sixties and nineties, mark their return in this series that centers on the goth-obsessed titular teen.

What To Watch: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

When Does It Release: November 25, 2022

Who’s In It: Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Aishwarya Sushmita, Ravi Kishan, Jatin Sarna, Anup Soni, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Shraddha Das, and Vinay Pathak

What Is It About: The series is based on the true story of how Bihar's most deadly criminal was caught.

What To Watch On SonyLIV

What To Watch: Meet Cute

When Does It Release: November 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Adah Sharma, Sathyaraj, Aakanksha Singh, Varsha Bollamma, Ashwin Kumar, Ruhani Sharma, Rohini, Sanchitha Poonacha, Sunaina, Govind Padmasoorya, Raja Chembolu, and Dheekshith

What Is It About: Dealing with modern-day relationships, this five-part Telugu anthology series is directed and written by Deepthi Ganta.

What To Watch On Zee5

What To Watch: Girls Hostel Season 3.0

When Does It Release: November 25, 2022

Who’s In It: AAhsaas Channa, Srishti Srivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar, Trupti Khamkar, Jayanti Bhatia, Kareema Barry, Tanvi Lehr Sonigra, and Akash Chopra

What Is It About: The hosteller gears up for putting up a talent show, they have a challenge ahead of fighting politics and resistance playing in the background.

What To Watch On Hoichoi

What To Watch: Hostel Days

When Does It Release: November 25, 2022

Who’s In It: Anindya Sengupta, Rohaan Bhattacharya, Roshni Bhattacharyya

What Is It About: The plot of the series revolves around a group of hostel boys, who share their joyful moments in hostel and college life.