What To Watch On OTT This Weekend: Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Dulquer Salmaan's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist And More Movies

What To Watch On OTT This Weekend (Movies): Stream these films at the ease of your home. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the weekend arriving, several new movies are expected to be released on OTT platforms. With new releases on popular OTT streaming giants including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix and SonyLIV that will surely keep you hooked to your screens.

What To Watch On Zee5

What To Watch: Chup: Revenge Of The Artist

When Does It Release: November 19, 2022

Who’s In It: Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Sunny Deol

What Is It About: A psychological thriller written and directed by renowned filmmaker R. Balki.

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

When Does It Release: November 22, 2022

Who’s In It: Trevor Noah

What Is It About: In his third special show, comedian Trevor Noah talks about learning German.

What To Watch: Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

When Does It Release: November 25, 2022

What Is It About: Stories from survivors frame this documentary detailing the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

What To Watch: Christmas On Mistletoe Farm

When Does It Release: November 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Scott Garnham, Scott Paige, Kathryn Drysdale, Delilah O'Riordan, Evan Scott, Madison Davis, Faith Delaney, Dexter Sol Ansell, Carolyn Pickles, Ashley Jensen, Celia Imrie, and Inel Tomlinson

What Is It About: A widowed father tries to make adjustments for his family to rural life after inheriting a farm during the Christmas season without knowing that his children are hatching a plan to settle there permanently.

What To Watch On Prime Video

What To Watch: Good Night Oppy

When Does It Release: November 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Angela Bassett

What Is It About: The movie follows a rover set on mars named Opportunity which is lovingly dubbed Oppy.

What To Watch: Kantara

When Does It Release: November 24, 2022

Who’s In It: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G

What Is It About: The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali.