What To Watch On OTT This Weekend: Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Dulquer Salmaan's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist And More Movies

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 11:51 AM IST
With the weekend arriving, several new movies are expected to be released on OTT platforms. With new releases on popular OTT streaming giants including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix and SonyLIV that will surely keep you hooked to your screens.
What To Watch On Zee5
What To Watch: Chup: Revenge Of The Artist
When Does It Release: November 19, 2022
Who’s In It: Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Sunny Deol
What Is It About: A psychological thriller written and directed by renowned filmmaker R. Balki.
What To Watch On Netflix
What To Watch: Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
When Does It Release: November 22, 2022
Who’s In It: Trevor Noah
What Is It About: In his third special show, comedian Trevor Noah talks about learning German.
What To Watch: Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
When Does It Release: November 25, 2022
What Is It About: Stories from survivors frame this documentary detailing the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.
What To Watch: Christmas On Mistletoe Farm
When Does It Release: November 23, 2022
Who’s In It: Scott Garnham, Scott Paige, Kathryn Drysdale, Delilah O'Riordan, Evan Scott, Madison Davis, Faith Delaney, Dexter Sol Ansell, Carolyn Pickles, Ashley Jensen, Celia Imrie, and Inel Tomlinson
What Is It About: A widowed father tries to make adjustments for his family to rural life after inheriting a farm during the Christmas season without knowing that his children are hatching a plan to settle there permanently.
What To Watch On Prime Video
What To Watch: Good Night Oppy
When Does It Release: November 23, 2022
Who’s In It: Angela Bassett
What Is It About: The movie follows a rover set on mars named Opportunity which is lovingly dubbed Oppy.
What To Watch: Kantara
When Does It Release: November 24, 2022
Who’s In It: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G
What Is It About: The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali.