What To Watch On OTT This Christmas 2022: Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey To Masooda; See New Movie Releases List

What To Watch On OTT Movies: Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Masooda released digitally this week. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the holiday season here, binge-watchers will have an exciting time watching new titles streaming on OTT this week. Several new movies have been released on leading digital streaming platforms in the third week of December, which will surely keep you occupied.

Here are the newest movies that released on OTT this week on digital streaming giants including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and more that you can watch at the ease of your home:

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Tara Vs Bilal

When Does It Release: December 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee

What Is It About: Set in London, a romantic comedy where the leading character enters a fake marriage and later falls in love

What To Watch: The Teacher

Who’s In It: Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Maala Parvathi

When Does It Release: December 23, 2022

What Is It About: Follows Amala, whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down after a scandalous video involving her goes viral, becoming a social pariah, but she fights on her own to try to get out of the hole

What To Watch: The Fabulous

When Does It Release: December 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Choi Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin

What Is It About: Four best friends chase their dreams alongside the fashion elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town

What To Watch On Sony LIV

What To Watch: Kathmandu Connection Season 2

When Does It Release: December 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Akanksha Pandey, Anshuman Pushkar, Vikram Singh Sodha

What Is It About: An officer is murdered, a hotelier is kidnapped, and a reporter is stalked against the backdrop of the 1993 Mumbai Blast.

What To Watch On Zee5

What To Watch: Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

When Does It Release: December 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Allari Naresh, Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Sampath Raj and Sritej

What Is It About: A school teacher who is posted as an Election Officer in a rural mountainous village, makes sure that 100% voting happens there. However, he is forced to whisk away the voting machine to solve the societal issues prevailing in the village

What To Watch: Kaari

When Does It Release: December 23, 2022

Who’s In It: M. Sasikumar, Parvathy Arun, J. D. Chakravarthy, Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Ammu Abhirami, Redin Kingsley, Nagineedu

What Is It About: Sethu, a champion jockey, SRK, a multimillionaire and Meena, a simple village girl cross paths in a village race, where a horse jockey is training a ferocious Jallikattu bull. Will fate take care of Meena's future and Sethu's life

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

When Does It Release: December 23, 2022

Who’s In It: Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran

What Is It About: Young bride Jaya wants to complete her education, but she is mocked by her new husband. Jaya shocks everyone by fighting for herself and becomes an inspiration to other married women.

What To Watch On AHA Video

What To Watch: Masooda

When Does It Release: December 21, 2022

Who’s In It: Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran

What Is It About: The simple lives of Neelam, a single mother, and Nazia, her daughter, take a horrific turn when an evil force enters into their lives. The story revolves around how Gopi, their helpful neighbor, and Neelam face the odds and save Nazia