Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, fondly know as SidNaaz, has set the internet ablaze with their crackling chemistry. After Bigg Boss OTT, the alleged couple is going to grace the couch of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. The show will be celebrating Love Special this weekend, and the duo will be seen spreading love. However, this is not all, Shehnaaz will be seen kissing Sid in front of everyone.

Yes, you read that right, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video on her Instagram handle. In the video, the couple is seen recreating an iconic scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. In the short clip, Sidharth asks Shehnaaz to come closer if she wants to take her favourite bangles, as she comes closer, Sidharth pulls her in his arms. As Shehnaa lovingly leans to kiss him, the clip of Madhuri Dixit giving a shocking reaction is shown.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "kyun na sab deewano ke saath thodi main bhi deewani ho jaun ! Watch me and @realsidharthshukla this weekend on #DanceDeewane3, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf @colorstv par. #DanceMachayenge Anytime on @voot"

As soon as she dropped the post, netizens bombarded her comment section and dropped hearty comments. One of the users wrote, "What a chemistry you two share!" Another wrote "Favourite couple...#sidnaaz"

In the promo, Shehnaaz is also seen admitting Sidharth as her ideal match. She says, "Mujhe to yahi Pasand Hai," when Madhuri Dixit Nene asks about her ideal match.

For unveresd, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla hit the headlines ever sicne their Bigg Boss 13 days. The two were seen much in love and shared some romantic moments in the house. Also, they are seen celebrating various occasions such as birthdays, etc together.

