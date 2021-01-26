On Kareena Kapoor's popular talk show, Saif shared that he has never been in a relationship with a working actress, so when 50-year-old actor started dating Bebo, Rani Mukerji gave him interesting dating advice. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor have been giving serious couple goals to all the people out there. Recently, Tanhaji actor appeared on his wife's talk show 'What Women Want' and revealed an interesting advice that he got from his co-star Rani Mukerji while he started dating Bebo.

On Kareena Kapoor's popular talk show, Saif shared that he has never been in a relationship with a working actress, so when 50-year-old actor started dating Bebo, Rani gave him dating advice and said, "Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man."

Elaborating further on this he said that Rani meant to treat Kareena Kapoor as an equal and don't go into the gender. Treat it like equal, like you've got two heroes in the house. "Two people working and then you will have no problems. And I think she is absolutely right," Saif Ali Khan added.

Reacting to this, Kareena said that she found the advice 'very cool'. Well, this advice should be followed by all men.

Talking about the couple, soon Saif and Kareena are going to welcome their second child and it will be interesting to see how Taimur Ali Khan ging to welcome his younger one.

Meanwhile, Bebo has been giving all the pregnant ladies serious fitness goals as she aces yoga asanas to keep her baby healthy.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has two films lined up for 2021 release namely Bunty or Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The second film is Bhoot Police Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles.

Talking about Kareena she was last seen in Angrezi Medium last year. This year she will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated to release this Christmas.

