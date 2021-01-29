The memoir of Priyanka Chopra, Unfinished is going to be out in February, here's what you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the year 2019, the global star, Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes debut and at that time everyone was eyeing her amazing look. The Sky Is Pink actor walked down the red carpet wearing a shimmery Roberto Cavalli gown. She was looking gorgeous as ever in that outfit and to add the charm she paired it with diamond jewellery. However, little did we know that the actress went through a major wardrobe malfunction minutes before she walked in front of a number of photographers who were eagerly waiting for her to make her entry.

Priyanka is all set to release her autobiography, Unfinished and she shared interesting anecdotes from her memoir. On Thursday, Baajirao Mastani actor shared a picture from her Cannes 2019, and she added a caption to it that read, "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka also said that in her memoir, she has shared some of the behind the scene stories from Met Gala and Miss World diaries. She further wrote, "Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World, and more in my memoir #Unfinished!"

Roberto Cavalli is an Italian designer who designed Priyanka's outfit for Cannes 2019 and he is known for his amazing designs of leopard prints. Priyanka has worn Cavalli a number of times and she even wore a bright red vintage Cavalli dress for one of the photo sessions for Cannes too.

The 2019 Cannes was even more iconic as at that time, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas too accompanied her to Cannes.

The memoir of Priyanka, Unfinished is going to be out in February. The actress recently completed the shoot for her upcoming film Text For You, in which she is starred opposite Sam Hueghan and Celine Dion.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma