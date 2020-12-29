On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and he was last seen in the film Gulaabo Sitabo in which he shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Big B is known for his tweets and uncanny posts on social media. Amitabh Bachchan is pretty much active on social media and he keeps on sharing family posts to poetry on his social media accounts. Recently, the actor shared a poem in Hindi about chai filled with ingredients of happiness, imagination, and laughter.

The post went viral and garnered many praises but there was one comment that took all the attention as a woman claimed that she is the original writer of the poem and she wished she was attributed for it.

The woman named Tisha Aggarwal wrote, "Sir, seeing my poem on your wall is a matter of great fortune for me. My happiness and pride would have been double had you given me the credit for it. Looking forward to your response."

After this, Bachchan replied to her and said, "Tisha ji, I just came to know that one of the tweets that I shared was your poem. I apologize, I did not know it. Someone sent me this on my Twitter or WhatsApp, I liked it, and I published it. I apologize."

Tisha felt blessed after Amitabh Bachchan replied to her and she wrote, "Thank you sir for your greatness. I did not want your apology but your love. This is your blessing, which is my pride now."

T 3765 - "थोड़ा पानी रंज का उबालिये

खूब सारा दूध ख़ुशियों का

*थोड़ी पत्तियां ख़यालों की..*" ...more ..



this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted ..

apologies 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6YAOKXdIxe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020

After this, Amitabh Bachchan deleted his post and retweeted the photo again, and added the correction. "This tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me, I thought it to be good and posted ..apologies."

On the work front, Big B is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and he was last seen in the film Gulaabo Sitabo in which he shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will soon be seen in the films Brahmastra, Chehre, Mayday, and Jhund.

