Washington| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after weeks of trial, famous Hollywood actor Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Wednesday. However, the Jury also ruled in favor of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp, giving her an award of 2 million, whereas Johnny won more than $10 million in damages. As soon as the verdict was out both Amber and Johnny expressed their reactions to the decision. While Johnny said, 'Jury Gave Me My Life Back', Amber called the decision a 'setback'.

During a statement, mentioning the decision, Johnny in a statement said, "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he further added.

Taking to Instagram, John shared a post and said that 'truth never perish’

“False, very serious, and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back,” the actor in his Instagram post wrote.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Meanwhile, even Amber Heard also opened up about the decision made by the Virginia jury. Taking to Instagram, Amber shared a long post and called the decision a 'setback' for her.

She wrote,

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," Amber added.

“succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly,” The Aquaman star concluded.

Take a look at Amber's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

What was Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation case?

Back in 2011, Johnny and Amber met while filming for 'The Rum Diary' and later in February 2015, tied the knot. However, two years later, the couple decided to part ways, and the divorce was finalised at the time.

Later, in 2018, Amber Heard dropped an opinion piece in the Washington Post in which she made the statement about domestic abuse.

Later, Johnny Depp sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a newspaper opinion piece.

On the other hand, Heard counter-sued her ex-husband for $100 million when the Pirates of the Caribbean's lawyer called her accusations a “hoax.”

Meanwhile, Depp has refused that he has hurt Heard or any woman and said Amber was the one who went beyond the line and turned violent in the relationship.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen