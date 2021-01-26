Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Coolie No. 1 and he will soon be seen in the film Jugg Jugg Jiyo.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-in-love couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have finally tied the nuptial knot in a luxury Alibaug resort on January 24, 2021, in presence of their close friends and family. They kept their intimate wedding very subtle and invited only a few friends from the film fraternity. Among a few people from Bollywood who attended their wedding festivities were Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kohli, and his family, Zoa Morani, Vicky Bahri, and Shashank Khaitan.

Recently, speculations of the couple's wedding reception were doing rounds on the internet as there was a report that claimed Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to have their reception in Mumbai on February 2 in which people from Bollywood will be invited, Now, Pinkvilla in its exclusive report said that no wedding reception for Varun and Natasha is going to take place on February 2.

Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan while speaking to Pinkvilla said, "There is nothing as such, this is all rumour and if it is going to happen we will see which date to pick, as currently everyone is busy with their tight schedule and whatever you people are hearing is not true."

Earlier, Anil Dhawan also confirmed the news of Varun and Natasha's wedding. He even said that everyone is very excited about Varun's wedding as it is the last marriage of their family and from Varun's generation.

Taking to Instagram, Varun also shared some of the unseen glimpses from his wedding, and not to forget to mention, the pictures were just right out of a dream.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the film Coolie No. 1 and he will soon be seen in the film Jugg Jugg Jiyo, in the film he is starred opposite Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma