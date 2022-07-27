Lollapalooza Festival To Make Grand Debut In India In January 2023 | All You Need To Know

Iconic global music festival Lollapalooza is all set to make its India debut in January next year. The two-day musical extravaganza will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29 and the entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow will be selling its tickets on its platform.

“BookMyShow is proud to bring Lollapalooza to India - making it the eighth country and the fourth continent to do so. With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic,” BMS said in a statement.

Lollapalooza India aims to bring together music aficionados across genres, entertainment enthusiasts, and global and Indian audiences that are seeking marquee, unique experiences at par with international standards.

The inaugural Lollapalooza India will be open to over 60,000 fans each day featuring four stages with over 20 hours of unforgettable live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally.

Registrations for the India edition will be live on lollaindia.com starting today until July 31 for fans to register themselves for this musical extravaganza. Limited early bird tickets for pre-registered users go live on August 1, which starts from Rs 7,000.

According to the press release, the star-studded artist line-up for the first-ever India edition of the festival will be announced later this year. But, What is Lollapalooza Festival, know more about the festival here:

What is Lollapalooza Festival?

Lollapalooza is an annual music festival, which was launched in 1991, and is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyles, music and culture. For 31 years, Lollapalooza has travelled the world, with seven locations across three continents that annually host the event.

Lollapalooza found its home in Chicago, USA, and has grown to include annual editions across various culturally-rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival so far.

So far, big artists and bands including rolling Stone, BTS, Dua Lipa, J-Hope, The Kid Lorai, Lana Del Rey, and DJ Snake have performed at the festival.