New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a sharp response to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's recent remarks against BJP MP Ravi Kishan and her in the parliament, actor Kangana Ranaut asked the veteran actress whether she would have reacted similarly if her daughter had faced what she had gone through as a teenager in the film industry.

“Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also”. Kangana said in her tweet.

Kangana's reaction came after the Rajya Sabha MP raised the issue of a conspiracy to “defame the film industry”

In a veiled reference to Kangana, Jaya said it was a shame that people who earned their living from the industry are now calling it a “gutter”.

Notably, Kangana had called Bollywood a ‘gutter’ and even asked PM Modi to clean it under the Swachh Bharat Mission in a tweet on August 26.

The actor-turned-politician also slammed BJP MP Ravi Kishan for tarnishing the image of the film industry

"Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," she said.

