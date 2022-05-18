New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday left her fans extremely worried about her health when the actress shared a picture of herself with a bruised face. However, it seems that the actress has shared the picture from her upcoming project shoot. Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming series 'citadel' and shared the picture from the sets.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared a picture where she can be seen covered in bruises, with patches of blood on her face.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Did u have a tough day at work as well? (grinning emoji)" and added hashtags such as actorslife, citadel, adayinthelife.

Take a look at the picture shared by Priyanka here:

As soon as the picture went online, it left Priyanka's fans extremely worried about her health. Fans initially couldn't tell whether the actress was really hurt or if it was a picture from the sets. Showing concern, a fan wrote, “Omg for a sec I thought you got hurt," another commented “What happened are you ok"

Earlier, the actress was having a gala time at work, and just last week she resumed her work by returning to the sets of Citadel. The series is a spy series and is produced by Russo Brothers. Apart from Priyanka, the series also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and her husband Nick welcomed their first child through surrogacy. The couple informed their fans through a joint statement.

On this mother's day, Priyanka shared a special picture with Nick and her newborn Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months, and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is".

Meanwhile, on Priyanka's work front, the actress was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections and will be next seen in Text For You, Jee Le Zara, and Ending Things.

