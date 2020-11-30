Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen on her Netflix starrer The White Tiger that is all set for release. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao, check details.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a photo on her Instagram in which she was showing off her scrumptious meal that consisted of a huge spread of waffles, poached eggs and meat. The actress had a difficult question to ask from her fans on Sunday and thus she captioned the post that read, "What do I do with this!??"

Reacting to her picture, her Instagram family of 58.6 million started commenting and many users said that she should invite them and they could help her finish the meal. One of the users wrote, "ufff.. looks delicious.."

Another user wrote, "Breakfast like a kween and all??????"

Priyanka's co-actor Rajkummar Rao too reacted to the photo and said, "Hahahaha You can finish it, Come on PC."

Recently, Priyanka shared a picture in which she was taking a look back at when she was honoured with the Padma Shri Award. She shared the picture with an emotional note that read, "When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family.

With our military background, I can't even explain what honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey."

In the photo, Priyanka was looking amazing in the yellow saree and she was carrying a blue bindi with it and that made her look even more beautiful and we just can't deny it.

On the work front, The Sky Is Pink actor is pretty busy as she is currently shooting for the Keanu Reeves' starrer Matrix 4, Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She will soon be seen on her Netflix starrer The White Tiger that is all set for release.

