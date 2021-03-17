New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are not just colleagues but share a good rapport as friends too. But seems like he keeps on getting slapped by his co-star every now and then. Shocked? Well, that was just for a scene. Yes, the duo filmed a scene in their upcoming film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' where Parineeti slapped Arjun yet again. The on-screen couple started their Bollywood journey together with Yash Raj Films' 'Ishaqzaade' where Arjun was first slapped by the actress.

Talking about the whole slapping scene Arjun told IANS, "I have been slapped yet again by Parineeti like I was in ‘Ishaqzaade’ and that trend continues! But it was not pressuring because you have read a script and you have understood the demand of the character and circumstances, and it comes in a moment of emotional chaos in both their lives, so it is not like I am beating her up. I don’t think I would play a character like that."

The actor even opened up about violence against women. Arjun was quoted saying, "Violence against women is taken seriously by someone like me who has grown up in an environment surrounded by women. I firmly believe when you are doing a character you have to step out of being your personal self and believe that you have signed up to play a character because people like that exist in society."

Arjun further added, "Having said that Pinky does not raise his hand on Sandeep. The physical violence that is there is circumstantial. It is more about helping one another and protecting one another. There is also a feeling of angst and frustration that Sandeep feels towards Pinky, where she literally wants to cry and hit me and at the same time it is just me protecting myself in that sequence."

Meanwhile, talking about 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee will get a theatre release on March 19.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal