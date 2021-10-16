New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, which is based on the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, was screened on Friday. The special screening was attended by Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Babil Khan, Sutapa Sikda and several other B-town celebrities.



Following the screening, Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu reviewed the film. Taking to Instagram, Katrina, who is reportedly dating Vicky, said, "@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking".



Meanwhile, Taapsee said, "I sincerely wish and shall heart fully pray this one goes as an official entry to Oscars from India."





Helmed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the film hit the OTT platform -- Amazon Prime on October 16 and is being loved by people. The movie depicts the story of Sardar Udham Singh, who fought against the British subjugation of India selflessly and courageously.



The movie will also feature Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.



“The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film," Vicky had said at the time of trailer launch, as reported by News18.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen