New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and queen of millions of heart, Priyanka Chopra on Thursday hosted a pre-Oscar event in Beverly Hills, California, in order to honour South Asian talent. The other co-host of the event was Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K Goyal and Shruti Ganguly. Priyanka was seen wearing a black saree, and oh boy! the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. For the unverse, Oscar awards will take place on March 28.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a set of pictures. The actress penned down a sum-up of the event and her experience of attending the event.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "What a special honor it was to cohost a pre-Oscar celebration honoring this year's 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright."

She added in her post: "Special thanks to Anjula Acharia and Maneesh Goyal for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible. Wishing the nominees so much luck on Sunday! Bring home the gold."

Take a look at Priyanka's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a black embroidered saree and strapless blouse. Meanwhile, a video was shared by the motivational speaker Jay Shetty, where Priyanka can be seen giving a speech.

In the speech, Priyanka opened up about her experience and beginnings in Hollywood and also recalled an incident with actor Aziz Ansari at a party.

Meanwhile, on Priyanka's professional front, the actress was last seen in Matrix 4. Priyanka's next project is romantic drama Text for you. Next in her pipeline is Amazon Prime's Citadel and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen