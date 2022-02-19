Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: YouTube sensation Yashraj Mukhate’s collaboration with former Bigg Boss finalist Shehnaaz Gill had the viral vibes even before the stars of internet had put out their content. The duo came together for Yashraj’s music video ‘Boring Day’ which subsequently went viral on social media and generated a sensational response. In a recent interview, Yashraj Mukhate said that he was taken aback by surprise looking at the down-to-earth nature of Shehnaaz Gill despite the aura of success and stardom that follows Punjab-based star everywhere she goes.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yashraj recalled an incident from the day of shooting of their 'Boring Day' video, when Shehnaaz turned director to extract the best of the acting quotient she could.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

“I am such a bad actor. Even in this dance video, Shehnaaz was directing me. She said ‘Aap sahi nahi kar rahe ho (You are not doing it correctly)’. There was a very small part in the video where I go and tap her and tell her ki ‘Main hoon na, don’t worry.’ We did some 8-10 takes of that because she wasn’t happy. She said ‘aap sahi nahi kar rahe ho (You are not doing it correctly)’. I told her ‘I am not an actor. Let’s wind it up quickly,'” he said.

Yashraj also recalled a scene – that was eventually cut down from the final video – in which he was supposed to hit Shehnaaz with a pillow to create a momentary expression of fun-filled flamboyance of the duo’s generic comic timing.

“She directed me properly. There was another scene that we didn’t take in the final video which had us doing a small pillow fight. I was very hesitant in hitting her, even though it was fake so I was hitting her very softly. She told me ‘Aap sach mein maariye mujhe. Yeh kya hai? Fir logo ko toh samajh jayegaki hum aise hi kar rahe hain toh aap theek se maariye. (You can hit me for real. What is this? People will know we are playacting so you should hit me properly)’. She made me do it 2-3 times. Very sweet, what a lovely lady,” he said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma