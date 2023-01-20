‘What A Crossover’: Amitabh Bachchan Meets Ronaldo, Messi At PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI Match, Social Media Goes Ga-Ga

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan met one of the greatest footballers in the world, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at Paris St Germain vs Saudi All-star XI clash in Riyadh on Thursday. Big B shook hands and met with players from both teams, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who play for PSG.

Several pictures and videos from their meetup went viral on social media on Thursday night, with fans going ga-ga over their favorites meeting at the football stadium. “Best actor in the world @SrBachchan shaking hands with the great @Cristiano A moment @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #CristianoRonaldo𓃵” read one Tweet on social media. “A legend was invited to meet and greet legends and they were all on the same page. Humble and in gratitude :) ❤️ - Amitabh deserves this and Ronald and messi deserves this too. :)” read another tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan too took to his social media account to post pictures and videos from the PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI clash on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Piku’ star wrote, “"An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!! #football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia”

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo each scored in an eventful 5-4 Paris Saint-German victory over Saudi All-Star XI on Thursday. The game was the first match-up between the two football titans since 2020 and the 37th time in their careers. According to reports, this might also have been the last time that they met on the football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have now each scored 23 goals when facing each other, though the PSG star leads with 17 wins in the series to Ronaldo's 11.

Lionel Messi has been playing for the Parisians since the 2021-22 season, while Cristiano Ronaldo recently moved to Al Nassr following the mutual termination of his Manchester United contract.