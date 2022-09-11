'Werewolf By Night' To 'Fantastic Four', Marvel Projects Announcement At D23 Expo 2022

Marvel Studios and Disney have announced several exciting projects at the D23 Expo 2022 which will define the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These projects include the sequels of some most awaited Marvel shows and films and also the introduction of new characters into the MCU. Take a look at the list of the upcoming project of Marvel Studios.

Fantastic Four

Talking about Fantastic Four, Marvel Studios and Disney have announced the director of the film. Matt Shakman will direct Fantastic Four. Moreover, the movie will hit the theatres on November 4, 2024. Fantastic Four has been the topic of discussion ever since their appearance in Doctor Strange 2.

Armor Wars



Marvel Studios announced a new project 'Armor Wars', which will release on Disney Plus. Don Cheadle, who essays the role of James Rhodes in the Marvel franchise, will reprise his role in Armor Wars. Marvel Studios has not revealed any other details about the film.

Werewolf By Night

Werewolf By Night is the latest addition to Marvel Studios and the series will stream on Disney Plus from October 7. Marvel shared the first look and the trailer of the series at D23 Expo 2022. Sharing the trailer, Marvel wrote, "There’s no escaping the night. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on @disneyplus."

Loki Season 2

After the success of Loki Season 1, Marvel Studios finally revealed a glimpse of Loki Season 2 at the D23 Expo 2022. The show stars Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in the lead role.

Secret Invasion

The series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders and Don Cheadle and will release on Disney+ in Spring 2023. Sharing the trailer, Disney wrote, "'I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want.' Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023.

Captain America: New World Order

Marvel announced the star cast of Captain America: New World Order, which includes Anthony Mackie, Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez.

Thunderbolts

Marvel also revealed the star cast of much-awaited Thunderbolts, which includes David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Hannah John Kamen.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the sequel to the Marvel films Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne.