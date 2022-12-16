Weekend OTT Movies: Best Murder Mysteries You Can Binge Watch During The Weekend

Crime may not be worth it financially, but we'll happily cough up cash to watch crime shows available on streaming services we subscribe to! Nothing beats the thrilling competition between law enforcement and lawbreakers, and luckily, there's an abundance of compelling crime thrillers and dramas to stream on all the popular OTT platforms and we have rounded up a list of the best ones to watch this weekend.

Gone Girl: Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, this psychological thriller will leave you chilled to your core. The film is propelled by a gripping storyline culminating in an unforgettable twist. The main character is a complex female lead who will stop at nothing to demonstrate her strength. The film is available on Prime Video and if you haven’t watched it yet, you should.

Drishyam: Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the movie recounts the tale of a Marathi family who live in Goa and their lives are upturned when their elder daughter, Anju, gets into a scuffle with college student Sameer at a nature camp. Anju's dad (Vijay Salgoankar played by Ajay Devgn) then leaves no stone unturned to safeguard his family. This film is a powerful, pulse rising thriller that delicately balances family dynamics, solidarity, ethics and can be streamed on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Girl On The Train: This is a high voltage thriller about a recent divorcee who uses her regular journey to imagine about a seemingly perfect duo who live in a house that her train passes by daily, until something surprising occurs there one day. Starring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwari in pivotal roles, this film is available on Netflix.

Monica, O My Darling: A story of sex, betrayal and multiple murders, this Netflix film makes for a great movie night viewing. Jayant (Rajkummar Rao), a youthful robotics expert from a humble background, has gained acclaim at Unicorn Robotics: he’s on the cusp of being selected successor to the CEO and is engaged to the CEO’s daughter.

But when Monica (Huma Qureshi), the CEO’s secretary and his lover, informs him that she’s expecting his child, he’s petrified that everything he’s strived for will be destroyed. Jayant devises a plan to muffle Monica with a few improbable allies who are also captivated by her, though things don’t end up taking place as expected — and the corpses start piling up.

Deep Water: The film begins with Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) deep in the misery of a broken relationship. Even though they stay together seemingly for their daughter Trixie (Grace Jenkins), the bond between them appears to be frayed. The first extended scene shows a gathering, where Melinda gets drunk and hooks up with an handsome young man whom she specifically requested to attend the get-together.

In the midst of a private meeting, Vic informs the attractive stranger that he murdered Melinda’s previous flame, who is now nowhere to be found. Is he joking? The following day he insists he was simply joking, yet the essential plotline conceived by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson has already been established: Melinda is unfaithful, and it’s conceivable that Vic eliminates the men with whom Melinda is unfaithful. The movie can be streamed on Prime Video.

Kahaani: Vidya Bagchi, portrayed by Vidya Balan, plays the central part in the film Kahaani (2012) and smashes the usual idea where a man, with bulging muscles and a full beard, does daring feats and rescues the weak female character. In Kahaani, Vidya overturns this model and shines out as the true hero(ine). The male figures in the movie take a backseat as Vidya Bagchi steals the spotlight. The thriller engages both the heart and the mind as it centres around a pregnant woman's mission to find her missing spouse in Kolkata.

But its main goal is to reinvigorate a gender that is frequently pigeonholed with handicapped and elderly people in the public sphere. On the surface, it is a complex conundrum that the viewers want to solve. However, beneath that, it contains plenty of scenes that bring out the humanity of a pregnant woman on the silver screen. The film can be viewed on Dieny+ Hotstar.