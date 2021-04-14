Pagglait actor took the first dose with his wife Renuka Shahane and actor Shefali Shah at BKC vaccine centre on April 6. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ashutosh Rana has tested COVID-19 positive a week after taking the first jab of the vaccine on April 6. Earlier, Paresh Rawal was also tested positive days after taking the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

Pagglait actor took the first dose with his wife Renuka Shahane and actor Shefali Shah at BKC vaccine centre. Informing the same, Renuka took to her Twitter and thanked the doctors, nurses and other medical staff. Along with a pic, she wrote, "Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashutosh was last seen in Umesh Bist's Pagglait co-starring Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Raghuvir Yadav, among others. Apart from this, he has several films in his kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Shamshera, Prithviraj and Hungama 2.

Also, he recently made an appearance at the most popular show The Kapil Sharma show with his wife, Renuka. The couple engaged in banter with host Kapil Sharma and his team.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported over 60,000. On seeing this, CM Uddhav Thackeray has imposed stricter restriction in the state. The state government has imposed Section 144. Non-essential services have been banned for 15 days. Even shooting for films, TV shows, and advertisements will stay closed. During the press briefing, he said, "It's a very serious situation. The Covid-19 situation was quite controlled till December-January. Pressure on us now. We are facing an oxygen shortage. I am trying to get everyone on board."

For unversed, actors like Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar were recently tested COVID-19 positive.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv