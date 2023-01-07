‘Wednesday’ Officially Renewed For Season 2; Everything We Know About The Netflix’s Show Return

The moment 'Wednesday' fans have been long waiting for is here as Netflix announces the comeback of the popular Addams show starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams of the Addams family.

Taking the news to their social media handles, Netflix announced the return of the show on January 6. Sharing the clips from season one of 'Wednesday' return of the comedy horror is officially announced.

Announcing the news on their Instagram, Netflix wrote, "Dancing our way through this weekend because more Addams family action is on the way, WEDNESDAY, WILL RETURN WITH SEASON 2." As soon as the first series dropped, it immediately became a phenomenon across the globe and social media, where youngsters were seen copying the look of the Addams family everywhere.

No further official announcement has been made yet regarding the extended cast and release date, however, one can look for their premiere in the fall of 2023. The lead character Wednesday Addams will be led by Jenna Ortega as she has already lent her voice in the season two announcement.

The prominent cast of 'Wednesday' such as Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca, and Percy Hynes White as Xavier, are also finalized. Whereas, the Addams family will also be the same in the second season of the show.

The co-showrunners of the show Alfred Gough and Miles Millar stated, "It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world." They further said, "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

After the release of season one, 'Wednesday' went on to become the third most-streamed show on Netflix, outpacing 'Stranger Things', and 'Squid Game.' Helmed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega, the level of streaming success the first season gained, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second part.