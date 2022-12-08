  • News
  • Entertainment

Quest For Power

Gujarat

Total Seats 182
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 92
Lead/Trail

Himachal Pradesh

Total Seats 68
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 35
Lead/Trail

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Filmed 'Crowd Dance' Scene With Covid, Fans Slam Makers Calling It 'Irresponsible'

'Wednesday' is streaming on Netflix. The show stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role and will possibly return for second season.

By Simran Srivastav
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:13 PM IST
Minute Read
Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Filmed 'Crowd Dance' Scene With Covid, Fans Slam Makers Calling It 'Irresponsible'
Image Courtesy: @MarkZigas/Twitter

JENNA Ortega has become an overnight sensation worldwide after impressing the audience with her stellar performance in the series 'Wednesday'. Streaming on Netflix, Wednesday is a spin-off of the popular show 'The Adams Family'. The show has been facing criticism now after Jenna revealed that she shot the 'crowded dance' scene when she was Covid positive.

In a recent interview with NME magazine, Jenna said that the team was waiting on the COVID result and they were giving her medicines between takes.

“It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film. Yeah, I woke up and ... I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result,” she told NME magazine.

Also Read
Papa Ranbir Teaches How To Pronounce Daughter Raha's Name; Watch Video
Papa Ranbir Teaches How To Pronounce Daughter Raha's Name; Watch Video

Fans have expressed their disappointment after hearing Jenna's claims and called the incident 'unprofessional'. 

Meanwhile, Wednesday has been trending in the top 10 worldwide on Netflix for two weeks. The show has been viewed in about 115M households. It remains No. 1 in 89 countries, according to data from Netflix.

Wednesday is a coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror and revolves around the eldest daughter of The Adams Family, Wednesday.

Also Read
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals His New Girlfriend Tina Thadani Suggested Name..
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals His New Girlfriend Tina Thadani Suggested Name..

In the show, Jenna also essays the role of Goody Addams, Wednesday's deceased ancestor.

Meanwhile, Wednesday is on the way to becoming the biggest hit of Netflix. According to Business Insider, the series has been watched for 752.5 million hours in two weeks and has become Netflix's third-biggest English-language series ever.

Apart from Jenna Ortega, the show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci in pivotal roles.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.