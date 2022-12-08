Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Filmed 'Crowd Dance' Scene With Covid, Fans Slam Makers Calling It 'Irresponsible'

JENNA Ortega has become an overnight sensation worldwide after impressing the audience with her stellar performance in the series 'Wednesday'. Streaming on Netflix, Wednesday is a spin-off of the popular show 'The Adams Family'. The show has been facing criticism now after Jenna revealed that she shot the 'crowded dance' scene when she was Covid positive.

In a recent interview with NME magazine, Jenna said that the team was waiting on the COVID result and they were giving her medicines between takes.

jenna ortega behind the scenes of wednesday's iconic dance scene. pic.twitter.com/Nd5ELyByH2 — jenna ortega daily (@jennadaily_) November 26, 2022

“It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film. Yeah, I woke up and ... I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result,” she told NME magazine.

Fans have expressed their disappointment after hearing Jenna's claims and called the incident 'unprofessional'.

jenna ortega filming a whole scene while waiting for her covid test results AND with obvious symptoms isn’t “professional”, it’s just completely irresponsible — shir (@cancion_il) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Wednesday has been trending in the top 10 worldwide on Netflix for two weeks. The show has been viewed in about 115M households. It remains No. 1 in 89 countries, according to data from Netflix.

Wednesday is a coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror and revolves around the eldest daughter of The Adams Family, Wednesday.

In the show, Jenna also essays the role of Goody Addams, Wednesday's deceased ancestor.

Meanwhile, Wednesday is on the way to becoming the biggest hit of Netflix. According to Business Insider, the series has been watched for 752.5 million hours in two weeks and has become Netflix's third-biggest English-language series ever.

Apart from Jenna Ortega, the show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci in pivotal roles.