New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Christmas 2020 is here and so is Bollywood celebs in the merry mood and are making most of this day by spending time with their family and friends. Recently, we saw Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan holding small dinner bash at their home on 24th December which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonamwalla, Soha Ali Khan among others.

Now as the D-day is here its time for Kapoor family lunch, this family tradition is being followed since many years. Every year on this day Kapoor family come together for a get-together and spend quality time in each other's company. This year too despite, COVID-19 pandemic, Kapoors made sure to keep up with the tradition following all the precautions.

As everyone made to the Kapoor lunch, there was one couple who managed to move everyone's head turn was our lovely lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This was the first appearance of the duo after Ranbir opened up on his wedding plans with Alia. The couple were seen walking in hand in hand for the lunch while posing for the paps and waving at them merrily.

Ranbir was looking dapper in grey-full sleeves tee-shirt and black pants paired with boots, While Alia was looking chic in a green dress with puffed sleeves paired with high heels and sunglasses. However, the cherry on top was her Santa cap which sported "Mrs Claus" on the top.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor took everyone by surprise when he opened up on his relation with Alia Bhatt and also confirmed that they would have got married by now if pandemic had not happened. When asked when they will be sealing the deal to this, he replied that soon wedding bells be ringing at their house.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv