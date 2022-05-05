New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple has been vocal about their relationship and has been dating for a while now. The couple is doing good and often shares pictures and videos on Instagram, giving fans couple goals. Now, in a recent interview, Malaika has hinted at wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor.

During an interview with ETimes, Malaika has talked up about their plans of marrying Arjun in the future. Malaika fell in love with Arjun and the couple has been a constant source of support for each other.

“I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other," Malaika was quoted as saying by ETimes.

“We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man," she added.

Netizens have often trolled Malaika and Arjun for their age gap. However, the two stood strong. For the unversed, Malaika tied the knot with actor-director Arbaaz Khan and has a son Arhaan Khan. The couple got married in 1998 and parted ways in 2017. After divorcing Arbaaz, Malaika began dating Arjun.

Earlier this year, several rumours surfaced on the internet that the couple has parted ways. However, putting an end to those rumours, Arjun posted a picture with Malaika. Meanwhile, on Malaika's work front, the actress has been featured on several reality shows, including India's Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'The Lady Killer'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen