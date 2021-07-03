Arjun Kapoor opened up about everything and said that he doesn't want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. They are still "different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other."

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is soon going to be seen with half-sister Janhvi Kapoor in a yet to announce project, revealed his and Anshula Kapoor's equation with Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The siblings now seem to jell up and often engage in lovey-dovey banters on social media. However, are they really that close as it appears in the videos and pics shared on social media or is there still some cracks left.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Arjun Kapoor opened up about everything and said that he doesn't want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. They are still "different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other."

"If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have an amazing time when we are together, but we are still not one unit. I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out," Arjun was quoted saying.

Talking about the reason that bridged the gap between the siblings, he said that there were two very bad incidents in their lives that brought them together. "We will always be like broken pieces; trying to fill up the gaps to be in each other’s life. We are a support system to each other. We met after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born. I am 35 now, Anshula is 28 we are matured, adults. And we are finding it quite tough to merge just like that. And I also think imperfection is quite fascinating because then you learn to coexist and you learn to respect the differences. In a way, we are very similar too as we have our dad’s genes," Arjun concluded.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children from his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, while Janhvi and Khushi are from his second wife, veteran actress Sridevi.

Lately, the actor ringed in his 36th birthday with family and friends in Mumbai. Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula were seen arriving together at the venue. Also, his half-sisters posted a warm wish for their elder brother on their Instagram handle.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will next be seen in Bhoot Police, and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.

