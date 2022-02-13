New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakhi Sawant is known for her many controversies and drama. She has entertained her fans in the latest season of Bigg Boss 15 alongside his said husband Ritesh. But, Now after various ups and downs in the marriage, Rakhi Sawant on Sunday announced her separation from Husband Ritesh.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi broke the news and wrote, "Dear Fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

She further expressed her sadness in announcing the news on the eve of Valentine's Day.

She wrote, "Im really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always! - Rakhi Sawant."

Rakhi had introduced Ritesh as her husband on the reality show 'Bigg Boss' Season 15. In an interview with ETimes, Rakhi had revealed that after coming out of the reality show, she and her husband remained good friends.

"Bahar nikalne ke baad we are friends. Acche dost hain. Certain legal matters have to be resolved, he's doing that. Sabne kaha mera bhaade ka pati. Let people say anything. Bhaade ka toh bhaade ka. Usmein kya?" Rakhi said.

After Bigg Boss ended, Rakhi and her husband were spotted many times out and about in the city. Rakhi and Ritesh even attended the Bigg Boss 15 finale together.

Posted By: Ashita Singh