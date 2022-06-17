New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The heartthrob of Bollywood has to be Shah Rukh Khan. The King Khan of the industry always leaves his magic on his fans. The actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling his fans. Recently, a picture of SRK is doing rounds on the internet, where the actor is posing for the camera, and next to him is author Rohan Mukherjee's dad.

Taking to Twitter, Rohan shared a picture, where his dad and SRK shared a sweet selfie. The author then mentioned that his dad and SRK met 3 years ago at a wedding, and his dad had a little chat with the superstar.

Sharing the picture, Rohan wrote, "My dad just told me he met Shah Rukh Khan at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know-how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, three years later"

Take a look here:

My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER. pic.twitter.com/rFbksg4Psx — Rohan Mukherjee (@rohan_mukh) June 16, 2022

People adore SRK for doing cute things for his fans. Similarly, Abhishek Anil Tiwari, an AD on the sets of Pathaan, shared a picture which has a note written by the SRK.

"To Abhishek, Thank you for making Pathaan. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem, my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work are much appreciated. Also, I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in the cinema- will miss you lots," read the letter signed off by SRK.

Shah Rukh always ensures that he responds to his fans in the best way possible. Meanwhile, SRK is all set to enthrall his fans by doing back-to-back films. Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Zero, will be next seen in one of his much-anticipated films 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Pathaan, the actor has collaborated with director Atlee and will be seen in Jawan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen