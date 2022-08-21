'We Must Fight': Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Boycott Bollywood Trend

Vijay Deverakonda is all set for the release of his first pan-India film 'Liger' and is busy promoting his film these days. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions' and also stars Ananya Panday. After Vijay supported Aamir Khan during Laal Singh Chaddha's release, he was also targeted by the trolls and 'Boycott Liger' started trending on social media as well. Recently, at an event, the actor was asked about the 'boycott Bollywood' trending on social media and Vijay said he doesn't understand what the trolls want.

Vijay also said that everyone has worked hard to make the movie. “I don’t know exactly what is their (online trolls) issue and what they want. We are correct on our side. I was born in Hyderabad. Charmme was born in Punjab. Puri sir was born in Narsipatnam. Shouldn’t we work? We have worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our movies? Should we sit in homes? You all have been seeing the love that the audiences have been showering on us. I am doing movies for those audiences. I need those audiences. There is no need for any fear until we have these people for us,” Vijay was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

He further added, "When we are correct and when we do our dharma, there is no need to listen to anybody and let there be anything coming, we must fight. I have no fear and I know that in complete honesty, we have done it with our hearts. We all are from this country and we know how much we do for our people and country. We are not from that batch who sits in front of computers and tweets. We are the one who steps in first if something happens.”

Liger will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. The movie stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. The movie will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.