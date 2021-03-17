With Chehre, Rhea Chakraborty was supposed to mark her return to the entertainment industry after getting embroiled in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty is in the news ever since the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead last year in June. Not just this, she was also hitting the headlines ever since she was found missing from Chehre's poster and teaser. Now ahead of the trailer release, the film's producer has reacted to her absence.

Speaking to Mid-Day, producer Anand Pandit acknowledged the mystery behind Rhea's absence and said, "We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say."

With Chehre, Rhea was supposed to mark her return to the entertainment industry after getting embroiled in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Earlier, while talking to SpotBoye, Chehre director Rumi Jaffery supported Rhea. He said that she is a talented actress and is all ready to bounce back.

Meanwhile, talking about Chehre, the mystery thriller film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and TV actress Krystle D'Souza, among others. In the film, Big B will essay the role of a lawyer, while Emraan Hashmi will be playing the role of a business tycoon. Krystle will essay the role of Amitabh's daughter.

Tomorrow, the makers are going will drop the trailer of the film. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on on July 17, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was delayed. Now the film is going to hit the silver screens on April 9 this year.

Coming back to Rhea Chakraborty, the actress is currently out on bail after spending nearly a month in jail for drug-related charges last year. The Jalebi actress was accused by SSR's family of abetting his suicide.

