'We Got To Work Together': Chris Pratt To Sidharth Malhotra As They Bond Over Fitness And Bheja Fry

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is all set to return on screen in an all-new avatar in his Amazon Prime Video web series 'The Terminal List'. To promote his film in India, the actor had fun and candid chat with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. In a video shared by Amazon Prime Video on YouTube, both Sidharth and Chris talked about their love for fitness and Indian food. They also talk about the authenticity of their characters in Shershaah and The Terminal List as both the actors played the role of army officers.

Sidharth expressed his excitement about seeing Chris in a serious and different role. Then he also asked Chris how he prepared for the role and told Chris about his role in Shershaah. Sidharth said, "So Chris, so I have shot an Indian army action film biopic based on Captain Vikram Batra called Shershaah. We tried to make it as authentic as possible and was shot in the mountains of India in Kargil, which are almost about 12,000 to 14,000 ft about sea level."

When Sidharth talked about his love for the action genre, Chris said that he can tell Sidharth loves action just by looking at him. "I can tell you are an action hero for sure just looking at you, ah look at this guy. We got to work together man," Chris said.

Chris also told Sidharth that he loves Indian food and they played a guessing game about the Indian dishes. Sidharth asked Chris about Bheja Fry and Chicken 69 and Chris gave a hilarious response at the time of guessing. He said, "I would try that (Bheja Fry). It sounds nice. I like anything that is deep-fried. Anyone can cook a prime rib but if someone can make a goat’s brain taste good, you have got extra special skills".

The Terminal List is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 1, 2022. It stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will star in Yodha and Mission Majnu, which will be action films.