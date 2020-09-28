The Bollywood divas told the NCB that they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes in their WhatsApp chats which mentioned the word "doob".

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet, who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of its investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, have all denied substance abuse, according to a Times of India report.

The report quoted a NCB official saying that all four Bollywood divas told the NCB that they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes in their WhatsApp chats which mentioned the word "doob". "They said they don't even smoke cigarettes," the official was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the four actors have refused of having knowledge of Sushant's alleged drug habit. The official said that technical analysis of the mobile phones of the actors will clear all doubts.

Meanwhile, NCB chief Rakesh Asthana arived in Mumbai on Sunday to take stock of the ongoing probe in the two drugs cases the agency had registered last month after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it, following the alleged chats purportedly discussing about procument of illegal drugs in their WhatsApp chats.

The NCB questioned Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Deepika's former manager Karishma Prakash on Saturday. The agency had questioned Rakul Preet, Dharma Productions' former executive producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Anubhav Chopra on Friday.

Kshitij has been remanded in NCB's custody till October 3 following his arrest in one of the drugs cases. Prasad was arrested by the agency after questioning on Saturday.

He had joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on a contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise, Johar said in a statement on Friday.

The probe agency told the court on Sunday that Kshitij in his statement said that he had procured drugs from another accused Karamjeet Singh Anand and his associates.

Kshitij's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told Bombay High Court that the former was "harassed and blackmailed" by the investigators to make a statement that would implicate Johar. Maneshinde alleged that NCB recorded his statement under duress and offered him a deal if he implicated Johar.

Kshitij tod the court that during a raid at his house, the NCB did not find anything, except a stale and dry cigarette butt, which they "believed to be a ganja joint."

