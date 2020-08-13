New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

After Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been urging Sushant's well-wishers to stand for justice. She has also been demanding a CBI probe into Sushnat deaths. However, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande extend their support to SSR’s sister and made a video appeal for CBI probe.

View this post on Instagram #justiceforsushantsinghrajput. #CBIforSSR A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onAug 13, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/2SV1AwaFx7 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

Recently, Shweta shared a video in which she reiterated her demand for CBI investigation. She said, “Hello Everyone, I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Sweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand a CBI inquiry for SSR. We deserve to know the truth, we deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure, we will not be able to live a peaceful life. CBI for SSR”.

Shweta also captioned the video by writing, “We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. “

Yesterday, Shweta shared Sushant’s 2020 plans that question Sushant’s death claim. She wrote, “‪Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you.”

Earlier, Shweta shared a picture of a Billboard that featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she wrote, “Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a worldwide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant.”

Not just Shweta Singh Kirti, everyone has joined hands for Sushant Singh Rajput and now the nation wants the closer to his death. Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also been seen in constant support of the family.

Posted By: Srishti Goel