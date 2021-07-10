Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli's latest picture is going viral for a reason that you won't be able to guess. Scroll down to read and find out why the couple's picture is doing rounds on the internet.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the 'it' couple of tinsel town and fans hardly ever get enough of them. Not just offline but online, on social media too, the duo enjoy a huge fan following. And seems like their stardom has gone up a notch higher after their baby girl Vamika has arrived.

Yes, Virushka (as they are popularly addressed) have made a few public appearances with their daughter but seems like everyone wants to see more of her and that's the reason people can't stop gushing over anything related to the little angel. Recently, a similar incident happened when Virat and Anushka's picture went viral. The photo features the duo smiling together as they are facing the camera but the reason the pic is trending will surprise you.

The photo is actually doing the rounds on the internet because of Vamika. Yes, although the baby is not in the photo but a glimpse of her play mat is visible in the background which caught the attention of netizens and they can't stop talking about it.

The fans got so excited to see the couple to be such dotting parents to their little baby girl that they made the picture go viral all over the internet.

Take a look at Anushka and Virat's photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by virushka 🍀 (@virushka.destiny)

Isn't it crazy?

Well, now that's some stardom.

Meanwhile, recently, Vamika was spotted with Anushka and Virat at the airport as the trio left for England for the cricketer's match.

For the unversed, the couple was blessed with Vamika in January this year.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' starring Katrina Kaif. Apart from her acting career, Anushka's production house churned out quite a few interesting projects during lockdown named 'Bulbul', which was released on Netflix and 'Pataal Lok' which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal