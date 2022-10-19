'We Are Like Genie And Aladdin': Laal Singh Chaddha Director Advait Chandan Has THIS To Say About Fall Out With Aamir Khan

After the debacle of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ it was widely rumored that Aamir has had a fallout with film’s director Advait Chandan. Though neither of the two cleared any rumors, the reports refused to die down.

On Tuesday, Advait took to his Instagram account to react to the news. Sharing a picture of himself and Aamir, the director wrote a caption with the hashtag ‘#HumSaathSaathHai.’

“Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha,” read Advait’s social media post. Read:

Several users took to the comments section of the post to react to Advait’s post. One user wrote, “Don't mind negative comments, please. People just want to bring you down, but they won't get it.” Another comment read, “May God Bless u Advait Bhai , U did a good job with Laal Singn though could have been great , But Loved Secret Superstar. Waiting fr ur next projects and yes plz Convey this message to Aamir sir that He is still the Ace Man of Indian Cinema , We are eagerly waiting g for his next projects , Bass Jaldi aane ke liye bolo.”

Notably, Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan previously collaborated for the musical drama film ‘Secret Superstar’ which was declared a super hit at the box office. The movie starred Zaira Wasim in the lead role.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ caught itself in the middle of controversies during the promotions of its theatrical release. The film was met with a #Boycott trend on social media, with netizens refusing to watch the film. The movie clashed with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.