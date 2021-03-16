Farah Khan Ali in her post also said that the decision of parting ways with DJ Aqueel was mutual and there was no third person involved in it.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sussane Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali on Monday made a shocking announcement on Instagram. She shared a picture in which she was posing with her husband DJ Aqueel Ali. Well, this was not it, she also penned a long note in which she revealed that the couple has been happily separated for nine long years.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are Happily Separated."

DJ Aqueel and Farah are parents to two children Azaan and Fizaa. She also talked about them in her post and said that their children have also accepted it they both are best friends but they cannot be a couple. She further wrote, "We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer."

Farah also said that the decision of parting ways was mutual and there was no third person involved in it.

She concluded the note by saying, "The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other."

She also wrote heartfelt words for Aqueel and said that he will always be her family and I will be his.

As soon as she shared the post, her friends from the film fraternity flooded the comment section with supportive messages.

Actress Pooja Bedi also wrote, "Love u so so soooooo much farah. Life is a journey and it's amazing when people join in and travel a distance with us. They Enrich our lives, and we theirs! And then to look back with respect & love and gratitude is SO important.. and u are so filled with every positive emotion."

Farah's sister Sussane Khan also dropped a heartfelt comment and wrote, "Love you both."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma