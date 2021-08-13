Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she just wants to spread positivity as they are talking about two innocent children--Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently revealed the full name of their second-born--Jehangir Ali Khan-- in Bebo's recently launched book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. As soon as this news broke out, once again, netizens started trolling the couple and dropped hate comments against their kids.

However, now Kareena has broken his silence on being trolled by the netizens for naming her second-born Jehangir. Speaking to Indian Today, Bebo said that she just wants to spread positivity as they are talking about two innocent children (Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan).

"You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity," Kareena told India Today.

“Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.

Recently, actress Sawa Bhasker also came out in support of Saif and Kareena and gave a hard-hitting reply to the netizens. Taking to Twitter she wrote, "A couple has named its children, and that couple isn't you. But you have opinions about the names, and in your mind, this is an issue that has hurt your feelings. You are among the world's biggest donkeys.

Well, this is not the first time Kareena and Saif are being trolled for naming their son after the Mughal King. Earlier, the couple were trolled for Taimur's name and then in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Bebo said that they have the liberty to name their child whatever she likes.

