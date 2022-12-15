‘We Ain’t The Same’: Nora Fatehi’s Cryptic Post After Filing Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez

Days after Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez, the former has now posted a cryptic message on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora put up talked about how her motives will always be sincere and how she isn't 'the same'.

"My parents didn't raise me to take advantage of people, My intentions will always be pure. We ain't the same," Nora wrote.

On December 13, Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez and accused her of destroying her career. "Jacqueline Fernandez is also an actress, and is pretty well known in the film industry. She has also been made an accused in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 crore money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

“That the defamatory imputations were made by Fernandez due to malicious reasons. Apart from that, Fernandez sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests since she is also in Bollywood," read Fatehi’s complaint.

Later, Farnandez's lawyer Prashant Patil also reacted to Nora's allegations and clarified that his client never intended to defame anyone. "My client has the utmost respect for Nora," he told E-times and added, "She (Jacqueline) has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings.

"Till date she has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is subjudice, she has always avoided speaking in front of print and social media. Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally."

For the unversed, Jacqueline and Nora have been the focus of public attention because of their alleged involvement in Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Rs 200 money laundering case. Jacqueline has been identified as a suspect in this investigation, while Nora is a key witness and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times.